Home

News

India

‘Monumental Achievement’: PM Modi Congratulates Indian Women’s Blind Cricket Team For Clinching Gold At IBSA World Games

‘Monumental Achievement’: PM Modi Congratulates Indian Women’s Blind Cricket Team For Clinching Gold At IBSA World Games

India limited Australia to 114 runs with 8 wickets in 20 overs. Then, the Indian blind cricket team chased the target of 42 runs in just 4 overs.

PM Modi Congratulates Indian Women’s Blind Cricket Team For Clinching Gold At IBSA World Games. | Photo:TWitter @IBSAGames2023

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to India’s Blind Women’s cricket team on Saturday for securing a gold medal at the IBSA World Games held in Birmingham, England. He utilized X (formerly known as Twitter) to express that winning gold at the IBSA World Games stands as a ‘monumental achievement that underscores the unmatched talent of India’s sportswomen.’ PM Narendra Modi stated on X, “Kudos to the Indian women’s blind cricket team for winning the Gold at the IBSA World Games! A monumental achievement that exemplifies the indomitable spirit and talent of our sportswomen. India beams with pride!”

Trending Now

India limited Australia to 114 runs with 8 wickets in 20 overs. Then, the Indian blind cricket team chased the target of 42 runs in just 4 overs. Notably, Blind cricket was introduced in the IBSA World Games recently, with the first match was played between England and Australia last week. In the first-ever final of the World Games, India triumphed over Australia by 9 wickets.

Australia chose to bat first but didn’t start well, losing their first wicket in the 4th over. They struggled during the finals, scoring only 29 runs in the initial 6 overs. India took two wickets in the 8th and 9th overs, causing Australia to struggle at 39/3. Despite a partnership of 54 runs between C Lewis and C Webeck, India managed to take wickets consistently and limited Australia to 109/8 in just 3 overs. In the end, Australia reached 114/8 in 20 overs.

History made at @Edgbaston! India are our first ever cricket winners at the IBSA World Games! Australia VI Women 114/8

India VI Women 43/1 (3.3/9) India VI Women win by 9 wickets. 📸 Will Cheshire pic.twitter.com/1Iqx1N1OCW — IBSA World Games 2023 (@IBSAGames2023) August 26, 2023

India pursued a modest goal of 42 runs with great determination, launching an impressive attack on the Australian bowlers. The Women In Blue exhibited consistent form, achieving the target in just 3.3 overs.

In an equally exciting match-up, the Indian men’s blind cricket team is set to face their long-standing rivals, Pakistan, in the finals of the IBSA World Games. Pakistan had previously secured an 18-run victory against India when both teams kicked off their World Games journey last week. Now, India seeks to avenge that defeat as they face Pakistan once again in the tournament.

Summary of Scores: India Women (43/1 revised target after rain) triumph over Australia (114/8).

India vs. Pakistan in the Men’s IBSA World Games finals

In the IBSA World Games finals on Saturday, the men’s blind cricket team is set to compete against Pakistan. India’s primary aim is to seek redemption from their previous defeat and emerge victorious against their enduring rivals, Pakistan. In the opening match of this season, Pakistan secured an 18-run victory over India.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES