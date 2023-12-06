PM Modi Congratulates ISRO As Chandrayaan-3’s Propulsion Module Successfully Moves From Lunar Orbit To Earth’s Orbit

The primary objective of the Chandrayaan-3 was to demonstrate a soft landing near the lunar south polar region and perform experiments using the instruments onboard the lander ‘Vikram’ and rover ‘Pragyaan’.

The spacecraft was launched on July 14, 2023, on board the LVM3-M4 vehicle from SDSC, SHAR. (Image: X/@isro)

Chandrayaan-3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for achieving another technological milestone in space. Chandrayaan-3’s Propulsion Module took a successful detour. In another unique experiment, the Propulsion Module is brought from Lunar orbit to Earth’s orbit. Responding to the X post of ISRO about this achievement, the Prime Minister posted on X: “Congratulations @isro. Another technology milestone achieved in our future space endeavours including our goal to send an Indian to Moon by 2040.”

Congratulations @isro. Another technology milestone achieved in our future space endeavours including our goal to send an Indian to Moon by 2040. https://t.co/emUnLsg2EA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 6, 2023

The Propulsion Module (PM) of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, which was initially intended for lunar operations, was successfully returned to Earth’s orbit by ISRO after exceeding its lunar mission objectives, demonstrating India’s ability to not only launch objects to the Moon but also bring them back. Following the lunar hop by Vikram (lander), this was another accomplishment that shows that ISRO can restart engines on the moon and operate equipment, both of which were not foreseen, the national space agency stated in a release.

“In another unique experiment, like the hop experiment on the Vikram Lander, the Propulsion Module (PM) of Chandrayaan-3 was moved from an orbit around the Moon to an orbit around Earth,” the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) stated in its official release.

“With regards to the Propulsion Module, the main objective was to ferry the Lander module from GTO to the final lunar polar circular orbit and separate the Lander. Subsequent to separation, spectro-polarimetry of the HABITABLE Planet Earth (SHAPE) payload in the PM was also operated,” the agency informed further.

Currently, the propulsion module is orbiting Earth and crossed its first perigee on 22 November with an altitude of 1.54 lakhs km. The orbit period is nearly 13 days with a 27-degree inclination, the ISRO informed. The perigee and apogee altitude vary during its trajectory and the predicted minimum perigee altitude is 1.15 lakhs km. Hence, as per the current orbit prediction, there are no threats of close approach with any operational Earth-orbiting satellites, it added.

