Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the successful launch of the 51st mission of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). He praised the scientists associated and said that they had overcome major challenges posed by the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19) disease to ensure a timely launch to the vehicle.

"I congratulate @isro and India's space industry for the successful launch of PSLV-C49/EOS-01 Mission today. In the time of COVID-19, our scientists overcame many constraints to meet the deadline," PM tweeted.

Nine satellites, including four each from the US and Luxembourg and one from Lithuania, have also been launched in the Mission. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020

“Nine satellites, including four each from the US and Luxembourg and one from Lithuania, have also been launched in the Mission,” he said in another tweet.

On Saturday, India successfully launched its latest earth observation satellite EOS-01 and nine customer satellites on board its Polar rocket from the spaceport.

The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C49) lifted off from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre here at 3.12 PM at the end of a 26 hour countdown and injected the satellites into orbit one after another 20 minutes later.

The lift off was originally scheduled for 3.02 pm, but was delayed by 10 minutes due to debris on the path of the vehicle, ISRO said. This is the first mission by the Indian Speace Research Organisation this year.

“India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle in its 51st mission (PSLV-C49) will launch EOS-01 as primary satellite along with nine international customer satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota. The launch is tentatively scheduled at 1502 Hrs IST on November 7, 2020, subject to weather conditions,” the space agency said.