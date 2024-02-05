PM Modi Congratulates Ustad Zakir Hussain, Others For Bagging ‘Best Global Music’ Award At Grammys

Ustad Zakir Hussain was joined by Shankar Mahadevan, Rakesh Chaurasia, Selvaganesh Vinayakram, and Ganesh Rajagopalan in representing India.

PM Modi said that their exceptional talent and dedication to music have won hearts worldwide, making India proud.

PM Modi Congratulates Ustad Zakir Hussain: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated musicians Ustad Zakir Hussain, Rakesh Chaurasia, Shankar Mahadevan, Selvaganesh V, and Ganesh Rajagopalan for winning the Grammy award for “Best Global Music” at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.

Their band “Shakti”, a fusion music group, has won the prestigious award for “This Moment”.

The Prime Minister posted on X: “Congratulations Zakir Hussain, Rakesh Chaurasia, Shankar Mahadevan, Selvaganesh V and Ganesh Rajagopalan on your phenomenal success at the Grammys! Your exceptional talent and dedication to music have won hearts worldwide. India is proud! These achievements are a testament to the hardwork you keep putting in. It will also inspire the new generation of artists to dream big and excel in music.”

Congratulations @ZakirHtabla, @Rakeshflute, @Shankar_Live, @kanjeeraselva, and @violinganesh on your phenomenal success at the #GRAMMYs! Your exceptional talent and dedication to music have won hearts worldwide. India is proud! These achievements are a testament to the hardwork… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 5, 2024

This is Ustad Zakir Hussain’s third Grammy Award on Monday for his contribution to two tracks at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards. Previously he won in 2009 for the Contemporary World Music Album category for his collaborative album Global Drum Project with Mickey Hart, Sikiru Adepoju and, Giovanni Hidalgo.

