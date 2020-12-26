Guwahati: The northeast has emerged as the growth engine of the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Saturday. Also Read - Amit Shah Reaches Guwahati to Kickstart BJP's Assam Assembly Poll Campaign | Here's His Schedule

He said Modi considers the northeast as the focal point for the nation’s development, and has visited the region “30 times in the last six years and each time, he has come with some gifts”. Also Read - Government Willing To Talk to All on Farm Issues, Political Rivals Spreading Rumours Over Bills: PM Modi

Speaking at a programme to launch various projects, Shah said Assam has embarked on a journey of peace and development under Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“Assam was earlier known for agitations and violence, but Sonowal and Sarma have unified the people of the state and the region with the rest of the country by upholding and promoting heritage and traditions,” he said.

What is the way forward? Development is the only way forward. Development is happening & will happen further but ideological change is also needed & that can't happen only through development: Union Home Minister Amit Shah (2/2) https://t.co/7LjHVDCld6 — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2020

Shah said NDA’s triumph in the just-concluded Bodoland Territorial Council polls was like a semifinal before the assembly elections in which it will emerge winners with huge majority.

BJP believes that India can not achieve greatness until the culture and language of states are strengthened. India's culture and arts are incomplete without Assamese culture and arts: Union Home Amit Shah in Kamrup, Assam https://t.co/thCpzaSG0Q — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2020

The home minister said all militant organisations in the state have surrendered and returned to the mainstream.

By signing the Bodoland Territorial Region agreement, the Modi govt has initiated the process of establishing peace in Assam. Bodo youths who had taken up arms have now joined the mainstream: Union Home Minister Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/DOwQYKiki7 — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2020

He also urged farmers agitating against the new agriculture laws to resolve their issues through discussions.

(With inputs from agencies)