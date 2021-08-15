New Delhi: Continuing his tradition of donning colourful and flamboyant turbans, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sported saffron and pink headgear at the 75th Independence Day celebrations held at the historic Red Fort on Sunday He paired the ‘safa’ with a traditional white kurta and a churidar. He also wore a blue-coloured ‘Nehru’ jacket and a white scarf with a red border that he used to cover his mouth and nose in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.Also Read - Independence Day 2021: Mary Kom to Virender Sehwag, How Sports Fraternity Wished Fans on 75th I-Day

Last year, the Prime Minister had sported saffron and cream safa (headgear) with a long trail. He teamed his turban with a half-sleeve kurta in pastel shade and a white scarf with a saffron border. Also Read - Preparations Underway For J&K Assembly Elections; Development Visible On Ground: PM Modi

Also Read - Olympics a Major Turning Point For The Country: PM Narendra Modi

In 2019, Modi sported a multi-coloured turban as he gave his sixth Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort after returning to power for a second term with a thumping majority. He kept the outfit simple as he donned plain white half-sleeved kurta paired with his signature taut churidar.

He donned a saffron turban for his appearance at the Red Fort in 2018. The look was enhanced with a churidar and a plain white full-sleeved kurta.

The prime minister’s turban for 2017 was a mix of bright red and yellow with criss-crossed golden lines all over. Modi finished off the look with his trademark beige coloured half-sleeve bandhgala kurta.

In 2016, he chose tie and dye turban in hues of pink and yellow. The soft fabric made Modi’s look for the 70th Independence Day stand out from the rest of his picks. He teamed it with a white kurta with a soft check of the same colour.

In 2015, he had opted for a yellow turban covered with multi-coloured criss-cross lines. The Prime Minister paired it with a kurta and ‘Nehru jacket’. Keeping the patriotic spirit alive, he finished off the look with a tri-coloured pocket square for celebrations of the 69th Independence Day.

For his maiden Independence Day in 2014, he had opted for a bright red Jodhpuri bandhej turban with green at the tail.

Along with the political initiatives, the Prime Minister’s wardrobe has also been in the news — from his outfits to the headgears he wears. From a bright red bandhani turban from Kutch to a mustard Rajasthani ‘safa’, Modi’s eye-catching turbans have been a highlight of his Republic Day appearances too. He has sported a variety of headgears, ranging from the authentic Gujarati turban to the traditional Naga headgear.

Meanwhile addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort, PM Modi laid out the plan for the next 25 years before the country. He also highlighted his government’s achievements, saying, “It was a historic decision to change Article 370. Be it GST- the system that frees the country from the tax trap or OROP for our military comrades; Or peaceful resolution of the Shri Ramjanmabhoomi case, we have seen all this come true in the last few years.”