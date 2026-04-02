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PM Modi controlled by Donald Trump: Rahul Gandhi launches big attack on Prime Minister during Assam rally

PM Modi controlled by Donald Trump: Rahul Gandhi launches big attack on Prime Minister during Assam rally

Rahul Gandhi accused PM Modi of handing over India’s agricultural, energy and data rights to the United States.

PM Modi controlled by Donald Trump: Rahul Gandhi launches big attack on Prime Minister during Assam rally

Karbi Anglong: Ahead of the Assembly Elections in Assam, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a fresh round of attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of handing over India’s agricultural, energy and data rights to the United States. He stated that the deal between both countries benefits US companies and farmers while harming Indian farmers and small businesses.

What Did Rahul Gandhi Say?

While addressing a rally in Karbi Anglong, Gandhi said, “You might ask why Rahul Gandhi is speaking on the US-India deal, in Assam election campaigning? You need to understand where the pressure on you is being mounted. Narendra Modi signed the US deal, and he handed over 4-5 things to the US. PM Modi opened India’s agricultural system to the US. No PM had ever done this before. Soybeans, pulses, fruits, and cotton have all been opened to American farmers by Narendra Modi. Indian farmers have small farms with fewer mechanizations.”

Donald Trump Controls PM Modi

He claimed that US President Donald Trump controls Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that India’s key sectors are being handed over to the United States.

“US has thousands of acres of farms and several mechanizations. Indian farmers will get crushed and erased. Narendra Modi handed over India’s energy security, the oil we purchase, to Trump. Today, if India wants to purchase oil from other countries, permission is needed from Donald Trump and America…Narendra Modi handed over India’s data to Donald Trump. They can do anything they want with that data…Narendra Modi told Donald Trump that Rs 9 Lakh Crores worth of products will be purchased by India from American companies every year. So, small businesses and small & medium industries will be destroyed. Narendra Modi gave a lot to America, but America gave nothing to India…Why did this deal happen? It happened because Donald Trump controls Narendra Modi,” he said.

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Assam Assembly Election 2026

As per the Election Commission, the voting for the 126 Assembly constituencies will be held on April 9 (single phase). The counting of votes will be conducted on May 4.

Notably, the major fight in the northeastern state will be between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress.

(with ANI inputs)

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