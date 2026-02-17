Home

PM Modi could close deal with French President Macron over highly advanced Hammer missile; Check its features

The Hammer typically features inertial navigation (INS) and GPS-based guidance, which makes it useful even in poor weather, fog, and at night.

Hammer’s effective range can vary depending on altitude, speed, launch profile, and variant.

New Delhi: French President Emmanuel Macron is visiting India. Today, February 17, he will participate in several programs with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Afterwards, both leaders will depart for New Delhi. This is Macron’s first official visit to Mumbai. The visit also highlights the potential defence deal between India and France, especially the Hammer missile. It is speculated that an agreement may be reached between India and France to manufacture the Hammer missile in India.

Let’s take a look at some of the features of the Hammer missile and how powerful it is.

Armement Air-Sol Modulaire

The Hammer missile is technically not a missile like a conventional cruise or ballistic missile, but an air-to-ground precision-guided standoff weapon or guided bomb kit. Its full name is AASM (Armement Air-Sol Modulaire), developed by the French company Safran. Hammer is a smart weapon that enables aircraft-launched bombs to reach targets from long distances with great accuracy.

Hammer’s most significant feature is its modular design. It combines a guidance kit and rocket motor, or booster, with standard dumb bombs (such as 250 kg, 500 kg, or 1000 kg bombs). This allows the bomb to not only fall but also to self-guide and glide/propel to the target. This is crucial in combat situations because the aircraft does not have to risk getting too close to the target.

How powerful is Hammer Missile?

Warhead Weight and Type: Hammer operates with bombs of varying weights. This means that a lighter or heavier weapon can be chosen depending on the mission. For example, targets such as bunkers, runways, buildings, bridges, radar sites, or vehicle clusters have different priorities.

Precision: The biggest advantage of precision-guided weapons is the increased probability of hitting the target on the first strike. This reduces ammunition consumption and can also reduce collateral damage.

Standoff Capability: The ability to launch a long-range attack without penetrating enemy air defenses is considered a game-changer for any air force.

Guidance system

The Hammer typically features inertial navigation (INS) and GPS-based guidance. This makes it useful even in poor weather, fog, and at night. Many configurations also include infrared (IIR) seeker or laser-based guidance options for the terminal phase. This means it can detect the target’s image and deliver more accurate strikes. Laser designation allows it to easily engage targets even in rapidly changing conditions. This means HAMMER can be configured to suit the mission profile, making it intelligent and flexible.

Advantage of stand-off strike

Hammer’s effective range can vary depending on altitude, speed, launch profile, and variant. The basic idea is that the weapon can be launched from a great distance and still accurately strike the target. High-altitude launches enhance its glide/propulsion capabilities, allowing the aircraft to remain within enemy territory for a shorter period of time or, in many cases, to avoid entering at all.

