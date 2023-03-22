Home

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a high-level meeting to review the Covid-related situation and public health preparedness at 4:30pm today

PM Modi to Hold High-level Covid Review Meeting Today Amid Rise in Daily Cases

New Delhi: Amid the rise in Covid cases in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a high-level meeting to review the situation and public health preparedness at 4:30pm today. India, on Wednesday, recorded 1,134 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases increased to 7,026, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 5,30,813 with five deaths. One death each has been reported by Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra while one fatality was reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated. The daily positivity was recorded at 1.09 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.98 per cent.

India’s Current Covid Status:

India recorded 1,134 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases increased to 7,026 on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,30,813 with five deaths

Deaths were reported from Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra and one reconciled by Kerala

The daily positivity was recorded at 1.09 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.98 per cent.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,98,118).

The active cases now comprise 0.02 per cent of the total infections

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.79 per cent

A total of 92.05 crore tests for detection of Covid have been conducted so far

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,60,279 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Kerala Witnesses Rise in Cases, Alert Sounded in All Districts

COVID-19 infections increased in Kerala slightly prompting the state government to sound alerts to all districts on Wednesday. In a statement, Health Minister Veena George said there has been a little increase in the number of Covid-19 cases with the state reporting 172 cases on Tuesday.

She said Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam districts have more virus cases.

“There are a total of 1,026 active cases of COVID-19 and 111 people are under treatment in hospitals. All districts have been alerted,” the minister said.

