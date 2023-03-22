Home

PM Modi Calls For Ramping Up Genome Sequencing, Precautions in High-level Meeting on Covid

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a high-level to review the covid situation and public health preparedness. During the meeting, the prime minister called for ramping up Genome Sequencing and emphasised the need for lab surveillance, genome testing and testing of all Severe Acute Respiratory Illness cases.

The Prime Minister also advised mock drills in hospitals and a need for vigilance.

India, on Wednesday, recorded 1,134 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases increased to 7,026, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 5,30,813 with five deaths. One death each has been reported by Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra while one fatality was reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated. The daily positivity was recorded at 1.09 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.98 per cent.

India’s Current Covid Status:

India recorded 1,134 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases increased to 7,026 on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,30,813 with five deaths

Deaths were reported from Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra and one reconciled by Kerala

The daily positivity was recorded at 1.09 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.98 per cent.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,98,118).

The active cases now comprise 0.02 per cent of the total infections

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.79 per cent

A total of 92.05 crore tests for detection of Covid have been conducted so far

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,60,279 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

