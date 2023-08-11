Home

‘PM Modi Cracked Jokes While Manipur Burned’, Claims Rahul Gandhi: 10 Points

Rahul Gandhi said that watching the PM spend two hours talking about Opposition and making ridiculous remarks about the coalition name I.N.D.I.A. is “tragic” adding that this does not do “justice to an Indian Prime Minister.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday described the violence-hit Manipur as a "piece of one's heart"

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of “allowing” the violence in Manipur to continue. Gandhi asserted that PM Modi has the power to stop the violence, but he is “choosing not to do so.” He also accused the Prime Minister of being indifferent to the plight of the people of Manipur.

Here are 10 major points from the Wayanad MP’s presser:

Rahul’s Reaction On PM Modi’s ‘I.N.D.I.A’ Attack

Gandhi’s attack comes after several days of violence in Manipur. Rahul Gandhi said that watching the PM spend two hours talking about Opposition and making “ridiculous remarks” about the coalition name I.N.D.I.A. is “tragic” adding that this does not do “justice to an Indian Prime Minister.”

Rahul Attacks PM’s Long Speech In Parliamnt

“Yesterday the PM spoke in Parliament for about 2 hours and 13 minutes. In the end, he spoke on Manipur for 2 minutes. Manipur has been burning for months, people are being killed, and rapes are happening but the PM was laughing, cracking jokes. It doesn’t behove him…”, the Congress MP said.

“State ki hatya ki gayi hai” Rahul Gandhi said

When we went to the Kuki area, we were told that they will shoot down any Meitei person we bring…So, it is not one state, there are two states. State ki hatya ki gayi hai aur usko cheer diya gaya hai…”.

Rahul Reminds PM Of His Duties

“I have seen Prime Ministers from the BJP, I have seen previous Prime Ministers including Mr Vajpayee, Mr Deve Gowda, none of them have ever done this. This is a complete misunderstanding in the mind of Narendra Modi ji about what the Prime Minister of India is…”

“Idea of India destroyed” Claims Rahul Gandhi

Manipur has been burning now for four months and the Prime Minister is in a very good mood. He is sitting in Parliament, he is laughing, he is joking and his entire cabinet is in giggles, this to me seems completely insane. This has got to stop, India is burning in Manipur, and the idea of India has been destroyed in Manipur. Let’s rebuild it quickly,” Rahul Gandhi said.

“Manipur Divided on Ethnic lines”

When we went to the Kuki area, we were told that they will shoot down any Meitei person we bring…So, it is not one state, there are two states. State ki hatya ki gayi hai aur usko cheer diya gaya hai…”.Rahul Gandhi said. “We will continue to use all tools”

We will continue to use all tools in our hands to stop the violence in Manipur.” Wherever there is an attack on ‘Bharat Mata’, Rahul Gandhi said.

“Rahul Reminds PM that he is the PM”

When the Prime Minister becomes a Prime Minister, he ceases to be a politician. He becomes the representative of the country.

Rahuls Calls Modi ” Our Representative”

“And it is tragic to watch Mr Narendra Modi, it is sad. Because the Prime Minister does not understand what he actually is. He is our representative. He is my representative.

“PM Modi has Complete Misunderstanding” Rahul Gandhi Alleges

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday described the violence-hit Manipur as a “piece of one’s heart”, and vowed to restore peace in the northeastern state. Modi said that all efforts will be made to bring peace to Manipur, which he said is “soon going to walk the path of progress”.

PM’s Statement Amid Violence

Modi’s comments came in the wake of several days of violence in Manipur. The violence has left at least 10 people dead and several others injured. The violence has been sparked by a demand for the release of a Manipuri activist who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

PM Modi’s Statement Assurance

“The country is with you; this Parliament is with you. We will together find ways to resolve this challenge, peace will be established again soon. I assure the people of Manipur that the state will again witness progress,” Modi said.

“India stands with Manipur. I assure the people of the state that there shall be both peace and progress there. We are committed to restore normalcy and uphold the dignity of women.

Amit Shah’s Response On Manipur

“I want to let the country know, the Prime Minister called me at 4.30am, and then woke me up again with a phone call the next day at 6am. For three straight days, we worked from here to ensure peace,” Amit Shah said in what was the government’s strongest response to the Opposition’s charges on Manipur in the ongoing monsoon session, news agency ANI said.

