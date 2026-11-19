PM Modi criticises corporates for freezing jobs, salaries while pocketing gains from government’s tax breaks, asks ‘Aapki bhookh itni hai?’

PM Modi blamed corporates for pocketing all the gains from the tax breaks and not creating jobs or increasing wages.

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PM Modi criticises corporates for freezing jobs, salaries while pocketing gains from government’s tax breaks, asks ‘Aapki bhookh itni hai?’ | image; ANI

PM Modi Slams Corporates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday slammed India’s corporates, blaming them for not creating more jobs, increasing employees’ salaries and pocketing all the gains from the central government’s tax breaks. The PM made these strong remarks for the first time against big Indian corporates while addressing business leaders at a FICCI event at New Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam on Thursday. The statement was made when several business leaders were seated right in front of him. PM Modi took a potshot, saying the central government had reduced corporate tax from 30 percent in 2014 to 22 percent in 2019 and had exempted salaried individuals from paying income tax on income up to Rs 12 lakh, but corporates had not matched these steps. He questioned whether things would continue this way.

What did PM Modi say?

Talking about the several initiatives by the central government to benefit Indian corporates, he said, “I know you won’t applaud. I know that very well, because your appetite is so enormous that no matter how much you are given, it is never enough.”

“Have you increased the salaries of your employees? Have you increased the number of people you employ? No. Your attitude is: ‘Modi ji, you do it. We will just watch,” said Modi. He directly asked corporates – ‘Is this how things will continue?’

It is to be noted that real salary growth has either stagnated or decreased in the last 10 years in India. According to experts, the private sector is not contributing enough to create more quality jobs, with most of the jobs added in the gig industry.

Key highlights

People pay more tax than corporates: Personal income-tax collections, surpassed corporate tax collections of Rs 9.11 lakh crore.

Personal tax share rises: The share of personal income tax – direct tax collections – increased from 38.1 percent in FY14 to 53.4 percent in FY24.

Corporate profits: Profits of private companies rose 23.1percent in FY25.

Corporate profit-to-GDP ratio at a record: Nifty-500 companies’ profit-to-GDP ratio reached 5.2percent in this year.

Several workers remain in informal jobs: Nearly 87percent of 63.4 crore workers were in informal employment.

Profits grew faster than employment: Corporate profits increased 22.3percent in FY24, while employment increased by just 1.5percent.

Modi calls out India Inc: PM Modi criticised business leaders for not creating enough jobs or increasing salaries.

Despite corporate tax cuts, private sector fails to boost jobs and salaries

The central government expected the corporate sector to create more jobs and increase salaries of employees when it reduced corporate taxes. However, the benefits were not passed to employees in most cases. Instead, income tax collections surpassed corporate tax revenues while middle class continued to struggle with high inflation. This practice has affected economic growth of the country as household spending accounts for 61.5 percent of the overall GDP.

Speaking about the government’s efforts to boost household spending, the PM said income tax collections had surpassed corporate tax revenues but middle class continued to face difficulties and high inflation.

The corporates have not even gained profits instead, the outward foreign direct investment (FDI) by these companies has increased significantly in recent years.

“Indian companies have announced overseas equity investments worth more than USD14bn in the first four months of the fiscal year that began on April 1, compared with USD18.7bn in the previous 12 months,” The Financial Times reported in July.