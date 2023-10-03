PM Modi Dedicates NMDC Steel Plant In Chhattisgarh’s Bastar, Says 50,000 People Will Get Employment

Bastar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Physical, digital and social infrastructure are crucial parameters for a developed nation… Chhattisgarh is known for steel manufacturing. We are focusing more on infrastructure development. Due to the new steel plant, 50,000 people will get employment opportunities…”

“In the state after the electrification of the railway network, Vande Bharat train is also being operated….In the upcoming years, all the stations of the state will be developed and transformed by the Central government…”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs. 26,000 crore in Bastar’s Jagdalpur. He dedicated to the nation NMDC Steel Ltd’s steel plant at Nagarnar.

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh: At Bastar’s Jagdalpur PM Modi says, “Physical, digital and social infrastructure are crucial parameters for a developed nation… Chhattishgarh is known for steel manufacturing. We are focusing more on infrastructure development. Due to the new steel plant,… pic.twitter.com/QQe3T9MuVh

— ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2023

PM Modi’s Chhattisgarh visit

The Prime Minister visited the tribal heartland to inaugurate the National Mineral Development Corporation’s (NDMC) integrated steel plant in Nagarnar, an official statement said. In addition, the PM laid the foundation stone of several developmental projects in the state worth over Rs 26,000 crore, as per the official statement.

NMDC Steel Ltd’s Steel Plant at Nagarnar will provide employment opportunities to thousands of people, in the plant as well as in ancillary and downstream industries. It will put Bastar on the steel map of the world and provide a boost to the socioeconomic development of the region.

Moreover, the PM also dedicated a new rail line between Antagarh and Taroki and a rail line doubling project between Jagdalpur and Dantewara. He laid the foundation stone of the Boridand -Surajpur rail line doubling project and redevelopment of Jagdalpur Station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

