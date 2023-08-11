Home

PM Modi Degree Row: Gujarat HC Refuses To Stay Defamation Case Against Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh

Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh are accused of making defamatory statements against the Gujarat University related to the row over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's academic qualifications.

New Delhi: The Gujarat High Court on Friday refused to grant an interim stay on the defamation proceedings against Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal and the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh who are facing a defamation suit for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Gujarat University.

Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh are accused of making defamatory statements against the Gujarat University related to the row over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s academic qualifications. A criminal defamation suit was filed against the two AAP leaders by Gujarat University registrar Piyush Patel who claimed that the duo made the alleged remarks at two separate press conferences on April 1 and April 2, respectively.

Kejriwal had moved the Gujarat High Court seeking an interim stay on the criminal defamation proceedings in the case. On Friday, Justice Sameer Dave refused a stay on the application moved by the legal team of Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh in the top court.

The hearing will resume in the lower court as summons have been issued to Kejriwal and Singh for Friday. The hearing will now proceed as per schedule. The complainant (Gujarat University) had asked for a bailable warrant to be issued against both Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh if they don’t show up today.

The two leaders, who are facing a criminal defamation case in Ahmedabad, were issued summons to appear before the Metropolitan court on August 11. Following the summons, Kejriwal and Singh then moved the Gujarat High Court seeking a stay on the defamation proceeding.

This stay was sought till such time as when the Sessions court rules on another application moved by them challenging the summons issued to them by the Metropolitan court. The City Civil & Sessions Court Ahmedabad had on August 5 rejected their plea to stay the proceedings in the trial pending the disposal of their revised plea.

Earlier on March 31, Gujarat High Court had set aside the Chief Information Commission (CIC) order and ruled that the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) need not furnish the degree and postgraduate degree certificates of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The High Court had also imposed costs of Rs 25,000 on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who had sought details of the certificate of the Prime Minister’s degree.

(With ANI inputs)

