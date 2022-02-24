New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday dialed Russian President Vladimir amid the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine. According to the MEA, President Putin briefed Prime Minister about the recent developments regarding Ukraine. Prime Minister reiterated his long-standing conviction that the differences between Russia and the NATO group can only be resolved through honest and sincere dialogue.Also Read - Rohit Sharma Hails Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja After India Win 1st T20I

Prime Minister appealed for an immediate cessation of violence, and called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue. Also Read - Hours After Declaring War, President Putin Says No Other Way To Defend Russia Than By Invading Ukraine

Prime Minister also sensitised the Russian President about India’s concerns regarding the safety of the Indian citizens in Ukraine, especially students, and conveyed that India attaches the highest priority to their safe exit and return to India. Also Read - IND vs SL Live Cricket Score 1st T20I Latest Updates: India Beat Sri Lanka By 62 Runs; Take 1-0 Lead in Series

The leaders agreed that their officials and diplomatic teams would continue to maintain regular contacts on issues of topical interest.