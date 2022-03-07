New Delhi: Prime Minister Modi on Monday spoke on the phone with President Vladimir Putin of Russia, news agency ANI reported quoting government of India sources as saying. The phone call lasted for about 50 minutes. The two leaders discussed the evolving situation in Ukraine. President Putin briefed Prime Minister Modi on the status of negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian teams, the sources said.Also Read - Not Seeking to Attack Ukraine Nuclear Plants: Vladimir Putin Tells Emmanuel Macron

Prime Minister Modi urged President Putin to hold direct talks with President Zelensky of Ukraine, in addition to the ongoing negotiations between their teams. He further appreciated the announcement of ceasefire and establishment of humanitarian corridors in parts of Ukraine, including Sumy.

Modi also stressed the importance of safe evacuation of Indian citizens from Sumy at the earliest. President Putin assured Prime Minister Modi of all possible cooperation in their safe evacuation.