PM Modi Didn’t Take Gifts On His Birthday But Gave To Nation And People, The Cheetahs

World’s fastest animal is now in India, apart from the African continent and the credit goes to the “one-man army,” Narendra Modi.

New Delhi: Asiatic cheetahs once roamed over a large area of India until they were declared extinct in 1952. Indian prime minister Narendra Modi thought, envisaged, and brought back the cheetahs into our ecosystem when he released five female and three male southeast African cheetahs, between the ages of four and six, a gift from the government of Namibia, on 17 September 2022 at the Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh.

Subsequently, 12 cheetahs from South Africa will be released at Kuno and eventually, the total number of African cheetahs in Kuno will be brought up to 40 individuals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his 72nd birthday, September 17, 2022, released eight cheetahs that were brought from Namibia at Kuno National Park. Over 25 cheetahs are being brought to Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno-Palpur National Park (KNP) from Namibia and South Africa in a phased manner. Out of these, eight cheetahs were resettled at the Kuno National Park (KNP).

Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park welcomed African Cheetahs, who travelled more than 8,000 kilometers by specially modified passenger B747 Jumbo Jet and arrived at the Indian Air Force Station at Gwalior from where they were flown to Sheopur’s Kuno National Park (KNP) in a special aircraft.

After releasing the cheetahs, PM Modi said Project Cheetah, under which the felines were reintroduced in the country after they became extinct seven decades ago, is his government’s endeavour towards environment and wildlife conservation.

WHEN CAN PEOPLE SEE THE CHEETAHS AT KUNO NATIONAL PARK?

As the country caught a glimpse of the cheetahs that were brought from Namibia on their TV/mobile screens, questions were being raised as to when people will be able to visit Kuno National Park to see the big cats. PM Modi, in an address, said people will have to show patience and wait for a few months to catch the sight of the majestic African Cheetahs.

“People will have to show patience and wait for a few months to see these Cheetahs in Kuno National Park. These Cheetahs have come as guests, unaware of this area. For them to be able to make Kuno National Park their home, we will have to give these Cheetahs a few months’ time,” PM Modi said.

“Following international guidelines, India is trying its best to settle these cheetahs. We must not let our efforts fail. India dropped from the list of natural cheetah habitats decades back, we have to make efforts to regain that place,” said the PM.

Incredible and extraordinary leader PM Modi is, it is to be noted that he did not take any gifts on his birthday, but rather gifted the majestic, beautiful, and stately big cats to the country and its people.

