PM Modi Distributes 51,000 Appointment Letters To Newly Inducted Recruits As Part Of National Rozgar Mela

The Prime Minister noted that the journey of Rozgar Melas has reached an important milestone.

The Prime Minister congratulated the appointees and their families. (Image: X/@narendramodi)

National Rozgar Mela: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the National Rozgar Mela via video conferencing on Saturday and distributed more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in various Government departments and organizations. The recruits, selected from across the country will be joining the Government in various Ministries/Departments, including the Ministry of Railways, Department of Posts, Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Revenue, Department of Higher Education, Department of School Education and Literacy and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, among others. 37 places across the country were connected with the Mela during the Prime Minister’s address.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister noted that the journey of Rozgar Melas has reached an important milestone as Rozgar Melas started in October last year providing appointment letters for government jobs to lakhs of youths in various Rozgar Melas in the center and NDA-ruled states and union territories. The Prime Minister congratulated the appointees and their families.

“We’re not only providing employment but also maintaining a transparent system in place,” said PM Modi as he noted the increased trust by the youth in the recruitment processes. He said that the government is making an effort to not only streamline the processes but also restructure the examination procedure. He underlined that the time taken for recruitment under the staff selection cycle has also been reduced to half.

“The overall time between the notification of employment to the employment letter has been significantly reduced”, said the PM. Speaking about certain examinations under SSC, Prime Minister Modi informed that the exams are now being conducted in 13 different regional languages apart from Hindi and English making it easier to break the language barrier.

“Government is strengthening the traditional sectors providing employment opportunities while also promoting new sectors such as renewable energy, space, automation and defence exports”, the Prime Minister said. He also touched upon opening up new avenues in the drone technology sector and gave examples of crop assessment and nutrient spraying being carried out with its help. Under the Swamitva Scheme, the Prime Minister informed that drones are being used for land mapping. He also mentioned the delivery of medicines in the Lahaul Spiti region of Himachal Pradesh by making use of drones, thereby reducing the estimated time from 2 hours to less than 20-30 minutes. Startups have also benefited a lot from drones and helped create new designs and technologies.

Background

Rozgar Mela will be held at 37 locations across the country. The recruitments are taking place across Central Government Departments and State Governments/UTs supporting this initiative. The new recruits, selected from across the country will be joining the Government in various Ministries/Departments including the Ministry of Railways, Department of Posts, Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Revenue, Department of Higher Education, Department of School Education and Literacy and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, among others.

The newly inducted appointees are also getting an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module on iGOT Karmayogi portal, where more than 750 e-learning courses have been made available for ‘anywhere any device’ learning format.

