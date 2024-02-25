PM Modi Dives Into Sea To Offer Prayers At Submerged Ancient City Dwarka | Watch

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoyed scuba diving off the Arabian Sea coast at the Panchkui beach here in Gujarat and said praying in the city of Dwarka, which is immersed in waters, was a

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoyed scuba diving off the Arabian Sea coast at the Panchkui beach here in Gujarat and said praying in the city of Dwarka, which is immersed in waters, was a ”very divine experience”.

Trending Now

Scuba diving is conducted off the coast of Dwarka, near Beyt Dwarka island, where people can see the underwater remains of ancient Dwarka that were excavated by archaeologists.

You may like to read

Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BJP – Bharatiya Janata Party (@bjp4india)

“To pray in the city of Dwarka, which is immersed in the waters, was a very divine experience. I felt connected to an ancient era of spiritual grandeur and timeless devotion. May Bhagwan Shri Krishna bless us all,” the prime minister said in a post on X after the scuba driving experience.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.