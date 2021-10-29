New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday embarked on a visit to Italy and the United Kingdom (UK) to participate in the G20 Rome Summit and COP-26 World Leaders’ Summit. The Prime Minister will be visiting Rome and the Vatican City from October 29-31 at the invitation of his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi, following which he will travel to Glasgow, the UK, from November 1-2 at the invitation of British PM Boris Johnson. Notably, It’ll be the first visit by an Indian PM to Rome in almost 12 years.Also Read - Trade, Investment, Economy: Here’s What To Expect From PM Modi's Address At ASEAN-India Summit Today

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for Italy to attend 16th G20 Leaders' Summit in Rome, where he will join other G20 Leaders in discussions on global economic & health recovery from the pandemic, sustainable development & climate change pic.twitter.com/pybltJUtQq — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2021

“In Rome, I will attend the 16th G20 Leaders’ Summit, where I will join other G20 leaders in discussions on global economic and health recovery from the pandemic, sustainable development, and climate change,” Modi said in his departure statement, noting this will be the first in-person summit of the G20 since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

G20 Summit

The G20 is a leading global forum that brings together the world’s major economies. Its members account for more than 80 per cent of the global GDP, 75 per cent of global trade and 60 per cent of the population of the planet.

The forum has met every year since 1999 and includes, since 2008, a yearly summit, with the participation of the respective heads of state and government.

Modi to meet Pope Francis

On the sidelines of the G20 Summit, PM will also travel to the Vatican City, to meet Pope Francis. The half-an-hour-long meeting between PM Modi and Pope Francis will take place on Saturday morning.

Besides, he will also call on leaders of other partner countries and review the progress in India’s bilateral relations with them.

COP26 Summit

After the conclusion of the G20 Summit on October 31, PM Modi will depart for Glasgow to attend the 26th Conference of Parties (COP-26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). “I will be participating in the high-level segment of COP-26 titled World Leaders’ Summit’ (WLS) on 1-2 November 2021, along with 120 Heads of States/Governments from around the world,” the Prime Minister said.

“In line with our tradition of living in harmony with nature and culture of deep respect for the planet, we are taking ambitious action on expanding clean and renewable energy, energy efficiency, afforestation and biodiversity,” he asserted.

The Prime Minister also underlines that India is among the top countries in the world in terms of installed renewable energy, wind and solar energy capacity. “I will also highlight the need to comprehensively address climate change issues including equitable distribution of carbon space, support for mitigation and adaptation and resilience-building measures, mobilization of finance, technology transfer and importance of sustainable lifestyles for green and inclusive growth,” he said.

The COP-26 is being held from October 31 to November 12 under the presidency of the UK which is partnering with Italy for the event. It is being billed as one of the biggest ever congregations of world leaders and experts in combating climate change.