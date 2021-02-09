New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday got emotional while making a farewell speech for retiring Rajya Sabha members. “The person who will replace Ghulam Nabi ji (as Leader of Opposition) will have difficulty matching his work because he was not only concerned about his party but also about the country and the House”, said PM Modi in the Upper House today. The Prime Minister stated that Azad has set very high standards as MP and Opposition leader and his work will inspire generations of MPs to come. Also Read - Beware of FDI-'Foreign Destructive Ideology', Warns PM Modi; Quotes Manmohan Singh Over Farm Laws

“I have known him for years. We were Chief Ministers together. We had interacted even before I became CM, when Azad Sahab was very much in active politics. He has a passion not many know about – gardening”, said Modi reminiscing the old days.

PM Modi Gets Emotional While Giving Farewell Speech to Ghulam Nabi Azad in Rajya Sabha

Calling him a true friend, the teary-eyed PM further said that power comes and goes, but how to handle it must be learned from Ghulam Nabi Azad. I consider him a true friend. “He (Ghulam Nabi Azad) has distinguished himself in Parliament. He not only worries about his Party but also had a similar passion towards the smooth running of the House and towards India’s development”, PM added.

-Will never forget Azad’s and Pranab Mukherjee’s efforts when people from Gujarat were stuck in Kashmir due to a terror attack, said PM

-He (Ghulam Nabi Azad) was constantly following up, he sounded as concerned as if those stuck were his own family members: PM Modi

-Speaking about Shamsher Singh Manhas, PM said, “Where do I begin. I have worked with him for years. We have traveled on scooters together while working to strengthen our Party. His attendance record in the House is admirable. He was MP when key decisions were made relating to JK”, the prime minister stated.

-Prime Minister also recalled his numerous interactions with Nazir Ahmed Laway and Mohammad Fayaz and stated that their passion towards Jammu and Kashmir’s progress is noteworthy.