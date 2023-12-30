PM Modi Ends Historic Ayodhya Visit On High Note: Key Points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being showered with flower petals by people during a roadshow in Ayodhya on Saturday. (Image: ANI)

Ayodhya: Prime Minister Modi wrapped up his milestone visit to Ayodhya on a triumphant note, signifying the launch of the Maharishi Valmiki international airport and Ayodhya Dham’s transformed railway station. His journey reaffirmed India’s devotion to sustainable methods and comprehensive societal growth. Here are some of the key points you should know about.

Opening of Maharishi Valmiki International Airport

A major moment of PM Modi’s trip was the unveiling of Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya. Crafted by Sthapati and built with Rs 1450 crores, this airport is a wonder of infrastructure. It’s a handy travel avenue for pilgrims and tourists while symbolising India’s dedication to sustainable practices, as displayed by its GRIHA 4-Star Certification. The airport indicates a commitment to eco-friendly aviation.

PM Modi surveyed the multifarious amenities at the airport during his visit, accentuating the need to offer top-grade services to commuters.

Visit to PM Awas Yojana Beneficiary

While journeying to the airport, PM Modi halted at Dhaniram Manjhi’s home, a Dalit and recipient of a home under the PM Awas Yojana. He spent some moments with the family, asking about their well-being, which delighted them. They expressed considerable appreciation for his efforts to provide affordable housing for everyone.

Refurbished Ayodhya-Dham Railway Station

Another significant feature of PM Modi’s Ayodhya visit was the opening of the revamped Ayodhya Dham railway station. PM Modi was warmly greeted by CM Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel upon his arrival in the sacred city. He took a roadshow to the railway station, with a plethora of supporters lining the course, showering rose petals and cheering for him.

The station’s renovation is one of the government’s earnest efforts to improve connectivity and enhance Ayodhya’s pilgrims’ overall experience. Schoolchildren offered dance performances while devotional songs dedicated to Lord Ram filled the city atmosphere to honour the function.

Key Takeaways From The Visit

The trip of PM Modi to Ayodhya symbolized an impressive step towards the holy city’s development. The launch of a new international airport and the improved railway station manifest India’s pledge towards sustainability and societal advancement. These architectural wonders will prove useful for pilgrims and tourists while enriching the area’s cultural value.

PM Modi’s effective interaction with PM Awas Yojana’s beneficiaries underscores the government’s commitment to providing affordable housing. His visit concluded on an unprecedented positive note, leaving an enduring impact on Ayodhya’s inhabitants and the nation as a whole.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.