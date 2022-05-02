PM Modi’s Europe Visit LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday embarked on a three-day and three-nation Europe. PM Modi reached Berlin, his first stop during his visit to Germany, France and Denmark. During his visit to Germany, PM Modi is scheduled to hold his first in-person meet with newly appointed Chancellor Olaf Scholz. From Berlin, Modi will travel to Copenhagen on May 3 where he will have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Frederiksen during which the two leaders would review the progress in India’s unique Green Strategic Partnership’ with Denmark, as well as other aspects of bilateral relations. On May 4, PM Modi during a brief stopover in Paris will hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, who was re-elected as French president. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Europe.Also Read - 'Please Reduce VAT on Fuel For People's Welfare', PM Modi to Opposition-ruled States; Uddhav Reacts

It was early morning in Berlin yet several people from the Indian community came by. Was wonderful connecting with them. India is proud of the accomplishments of our diaspora. pic.twitter.com/RfCyCqJkPY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2022

#WATCH Indian diaspora extends a warm welcome to PM Modi in Berlin, Germany (Source:DD) pic.twitter.com/H0yX5LWut4 — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2022

Landed in Berlin. Today, I will be holding talks with Chancellor @OlafScholz, interacting with business leaders and addressing a community programme. I am confident this visit will boost the friendship between India and Germany. pic.twitter.com/qTNgl8QL7K — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2022

PM Modi in Berlin LIVE: PM Modi will hold detailed bilateral discussions with Olaf Scholz and co-chair the India-Germany inter-governmental consultations as the two nations seek to further deepen their ties. PM Modi and Chancellor Olaf Scholz will co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC). Many ministers from both sides will participate in the IGC. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will also participate in the meeting, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.