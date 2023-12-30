By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
PM Modi Exhorts People To Celebration Diwali On January 22
New Delhi: On the occasion of the laying of the foundation of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, PM Modi has requested that countrymen celebrate Diwali on January 22.
