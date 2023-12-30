Home

News

PM Modi Exhorts People To Celebration Diwali On January 22

PM Modi Exhorts People To Celebration Diwali On January 22

PM Modi Exhorts People To Celebration Diwali On January 22

New Delhi: On the occasion of the laying of the foundation of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, PM Modi has requested that countrymen celebrate Diwali on January 22.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.