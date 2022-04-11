New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden on Monday held a virtual meeting ahead of the 2+2 ministerial dialogue. The last meeting between PM Modi and President Biden was held in March along with other Quad leaders. During the virtual meeting, PM Modi expressed India’s concern over the Russia-Ukraine conflict and informed that he spoke with the Presidents of Ukraine and Russia over phone several times and appealed to them for peace and suggested Pres Putin for direct talks with the Ukrainian President.Also Read - President Joe Biden to Nominate New ATF Director, Release Ghost Gun Rule

"I spoke with Presidents of Ukraine & Russia over phone several times; appealed to them for peace and suggested Pres Putin for direct talks with Ukrainian Pres. Killing of innocent citizens in Bucha very concerning, we condemned & also demanded an impartial probe," PM Modi said.

Key Takeaways from PM Modi-President Biden Virtual Meeting: