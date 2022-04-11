New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden on Monday held a virtual meeting ahead of the 2+2 ministerial dialogue. The last meeting between PM Modi and President Biden was held in March along with other Quad leaders. During the virtual meeting, PM Modi expressed India’s concern over the Russia-Ukraine conflict and informed that he spoke with the Presidents of Ukraine and Russia over phone several times and appealed to them for peace and suggested Pres Putin for direct talks with the Ukrainian President.Also Read - President Joe Biden to Nominate New ATF Director, Release Ghost Gun Rule
"I spoke with Presidents of Ukraine & Russia over phone several times; appealed to them for peace and suggested Pres Putin for direct talks with Ukrainian Pres. Killing of innocent citizens in Bucha very concerning, we condemned & also demanded an impartial probe," PM Modi said.
Key Takeaways from PM Modi-President Biden Virtual Meeting:
- Recent news of the killing of innocent citizens in Bucha city was very concerning. We immediately condemned it and also demanded an impartial probe. We hope that through the talks between Russia and Ukraine, a path for peace would come out: PM Modi
- The United States and India are going to continue our close consultation and how to manage the stabilising effects of this Russian war. Our continued consultation and dialogue are key to ensuring US-Indian relationship continues to grow deep and stronger: US President Joe Biden
- Today, our interaction is being held at a time when the situation in Ukraine is a matter of concern. A few weeks back, over 20,000 Indians were stranded in Ukraine, most of them were young students: PM Narendra Modi in virtual interaction with US President Joe Biden
- I am pleased to have this opportunity to speak to you virtually today and with two of your ministers and your ambassador. We take same concerns about the global challenges we faced during Covid-19, advancing health securities and tracking economic crisis: US President Joe Biden
- I have spoken with Presidents of both Ukraine and Russia over telephone, several times. I not only appealed to them for peace but also suggested President Putin to hold direct talks with the Ukrainian President. Detailed discussions were held over Ukraine, in our Parliament: PM Modi
- We share a strong and growing major defence partnership. The majority of our partnership is a deep connection between our people and our shared values. Our friendship and our shared values. I want to welcome India’s humanitarian support for the people of Ukraine: US Pres Joe Biden