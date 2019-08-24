New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to former Finance Minister’s Arun Jaitley’s wife and son to express his condolences. Jaitley’s family insisted the PM not to cancel his ongoing foreign trip for his demise.

The former Finance Minister and BJP bulwark, Arun Jaitley passed away at AIIMS at the age of 66 after suffering from a prolonged illness. Jaitley’s mortal remains will be taken to his Kailash Colony residence at 2:30 pm today. According to BJP reports, the cremation will be carried out at Nigambodh Ghat tomorrow from where his remains will be taken to the BJP headquarters.

Jaitley, who was diabetic, was considered as a ‘chief trouble-shooter’ for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during latter’s first term in office. Besides Finance, he also held the Defence portfolio for a short stint. Due to ill health, he didn’t contest the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year and requested the Prime Minister, after his re-election, to not include him in his new Cabinet.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, there are no changes in PM Modi’s schedule and he will proceed with the tour in UAE.

PM Modi arrived in the UAE on Friday for his two-day State visit to discuss bilateral, regional and international matters of mutual interest with the top leadership including Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He will be conferred with the ‘Order of Zayed’ and a commemorative stamp on Mahatma Gandhi will be launched.

Modi’s visit to Bahrain is significant as it will be the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to the country. He would also meet and interact with the Indian diaspora during the visit.