PM Modi Extends Wishes On 200th Birth Anniversary Of Swami Dayanand Saraswati; Calls Him Sage With National Consciousness

PM Modi has extended his wishes to the nation on the 200th Birth Anniversary of Swami Dayanand Saraswati. Prime Minister has called Swami Dayanand a sage with national consciousness.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Madhya Pradesh today, on February 11 to launch developmental projects worth Rs 7,300 crore approximately. As per the Prime Minister’s Office, he laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects in MP’s Jhabua which are specifically for the tribal people of this region. Monthly installments of the Aahar Anudan under Aahar Anudan Yojna were also disbursed by the PM to about two lakh women beneficiaries. Apart from launching developmental projects, PM Modi has also wishes the nation on the 200th Birth Anniversary of Swami Dayanand Saraswati today. Here’s what he said…

PM Modi Extends Wishes On Birth Anniversary Of Dayanand Saraswati

As mentioned earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his wishes on the occasion of the 200th birth anniversary of Swami Dayanand Saraswati and said that the path shown by the latter is infusing hope among crores of people in Amritkal. While addressing the people through a video conference, PM Modi said that it is a privilege for him to be a part of the program related to the 200th birth anniversary of Swami Dayanand.

“It is my honour that I was born in Gujarat the birthplace of Swami Dayanand Saraswati. The country is celebrating the 200th birth anniversary of Swami Dayanand Saraswati today. Today, I wanted to be present in the Tankara the birthplace of Swami Dayanand Saraswati, but due to some reasons this was not possible, however, I am among you all from my heart and mind,” the Prime Minister said.

‘Path Showed By Swami Dayanand Infuses Hope In People In Amritkal’

“The path shown by Swami Dayanand Saraswati ji is infusing hope among crores of people in Amritkal. It is a privilege for me to be a part of the program related to his 200th birth anniversary,” he added. Highlighting the Women’s Reservation Bill, PM Modi said that through new policies, the women of the country are progressing. “Swami Dayanand Saraswati during his time talked about the role and importance of women. Through new policies, the women of this country are progressing. Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam was passed in the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha and ensured women’s reservation. Connecting people of the country with these efforts will be a true tribute to Maharishi today,” he said.

PM Modi Emphasis On Education Based On Indian Values

Stressing and emphasising on the need for education based on Indian values, PM Modi says, “”Today, Arya Samaj has more than 2500 schools in India and abroad. You are educating and skilling students in more than 400 Gurukuls. I would like Arya Samaj, with new vigour in this 21st century, to take responsibility for building the nation. DAV institutions are a living memory of Swami ji, and we will constantly strengthen them.”

Requesting the students of DAV Educational Network to join My Bharat, PM Modi said, “For all the social works you also have the power of the newly formed youth organization of the Government of India. The name of this largest and youngest organization in the country is MYBHARAT. I request all the followers of Dayanand Saraswati Ji to encourage all the students of DAV Educational Network to join My Bharat.”

Swami Dayanand Saraswati A Sage With National Consciousness

“Swami Dayanand Saraswati ji was not only a Vedic sage, he was also a sage with national consciousness. This milestone of 200 years of the birth of Swami Dayanand ji has come at a time when India is in the initial years of its Amritkal. Swami Dayanand ji was a saint who dreamed of a bright future for India. With the faith that Swami ji had in India, we will have to convert that faith into our confidence in Amritkal,” he added. He said that when the British government tried to humiliate the people of the country, during that time, the arrival of Swami Dayanand Saraswati gave a deep blow to all these conspiracies. “The British government tried to humiliate us by using our social evils as a pawn. The British rule was then justified by some people by citing social changes. In such a period, the arrival of Swami Dayanand Saraswati ji gave a deep blow to all these conspiracies.”

(Inputs from ANI)

