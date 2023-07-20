Home

Manipur Sexual Violence Video Triggers Sharp Reaction From PM Modi, Says ‘Guilty Will Not Be Spared’

Manipur has been witnessing violence since May 3, following the protests by the Kuki and Naga communities against the High Court's order asking the state government to consider the inclusion of Meitei community in the category of Scheduled Tribes (ST).

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi, Jitendra Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal and V Muraleedharan are also seen. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)(PTI07_20_2023_000035B)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke about the violence that has been ongoing in Manipur for the past two months. Speaking on the video that showed two women being paraded naked in Manipur, the prime minister said, “The incident of Manipur which has come to the fore is shameful for any civilisation. The country is shamed. I appeal to all chief ministers to strengthen laws to take stringent action against crime, especially against women. The incident might be from Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh or Manipur, the culprit should not go scot-free in any corner of the country,” PM Modi said,” he said.

WATCH: PM Modi’s 1st reaction on Manipur violence

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “…I assure the nation, no guilty will be spared. Law will take its course with all its might. What happened with the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven.” pic.twitter.com/HhVf220iKV — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2023

Manipur viral video main accused arrested

The main suspect in the case, Heradas (32), was arrested in Thoubal district on Thursday. As per police, he was arrested with the aid of a viral video showing him wearing a green shirt. This comes a day after a 76 days old video surfaced on social media showing showing two women being disrobed and then forcefully ordered to parade on village roads. The atrocities are linked to ethnic violence in Manipur.

“My hearts go out to the two women who were subjected to a deeply disrespectful and inhumane act, as shown in the distressing video that surfaced yesterday. After taking a Suo-moto cognisance of the incident immediately after the video surfaced, the Manipur Police swung to action and made the first arrest this morning. A thorough investigation is currently underway and we will ensure strict action is taken against all the perpetrators, including considering the possibility of capital punishment. Let it be known, there is absolutely no place for such heinous acts in our society,” Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh tweeted.

My hearts go out to the two women who were subjected to a deeply disrespectful and inhumane act, as shown in the distressing video that surfaced yesterday. After taking a Suo-moto cognisance of the incident immediately after the video surfaced, the Manipur Police swung to action… — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) July 20, 2023

Meanwhile, several opposition MPs have given notices in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha demanding discussions on the situation in Manipur, arising from a fresh controversy as a video of two women being paraded naked surfaced and was widely circulated.Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has given suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267. and demanded to discussion on Manipur violence. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi have moved adjournment motions in Lok Sabha over the issue.

According to sources, the Centre has asked Twitter and other social media platforms to pull down the video of the two Manipur women paraded naked as the matter is under investigation. Manipur has been witnessing violence since May 3, following the protests by the Kuki and Naga communities against the High Court’s order asking the state government to consider the inclusion of Meitei community in the category of Scheduled Tribes (ST). Only STs can buy lands in hilly areas.

