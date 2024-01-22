Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha An Extraordinary, Emotional Moment: PM Modi After Unveiling Ram Lalla Idol

Before this, PM Modi participated in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Shri Ramlalla in the newly-built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya.

Narendra Modi's picture from inside the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha Latest Update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled the Ram Lalla idol at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya and said the consecration ceremony is an extraordinary and emotional moment.

“The consecration of the idol of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya is an extraordinary and emotional moment,” PM Modi said soon after unveiling the idol at Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi offers prayers to Ram Lalla at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya #RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/tpggyHUWam — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Before this, PM Modi participated in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Shri Ramlalla in the newly-built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday. He reached Ayodhya earlier in the day to take part in the auspicious ceremony.

“The divine moment of Pran Prathishta of Shri Ram Lala in Ayodhya Dham is an emotional moment for everyone. It is my good fortune to be part of this unique programme. Jai Siyaram,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

Along with PM Modi, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are also attending the ceremony being held at the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Over 8,000 guests have been invited for the ceremony at the grand temple. Representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects of the country are attending the historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony. People from all walks of life including representatives of various tribal communities are also attending the ceremony. Prime Minister will address this distinguished gathering on the occasion.

