New Delhi: A multi-tier security setup has been put in place ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. PM Modi is scheduled to visit Palli village, in Samba district from where will address panchayats across the country on 'Panchayati Raj Diwas' which is celebrated every year on April 24. He is also scheduled to address a gathering there. An alert has been sounded along the border and a high degree of vigilance is being maintained at vital installations in Jammu and Kashmir in view of the visit, officials were quoted as saying on Friday.

Notably, this is Modi's first major visit to J&K since August 5, 2019, when the Centre removed J&K's special status under Article 370 and split the state into two UTs. Modi had briefly visited J&K to celebrate Diwali with the armed forces in the Nowshera district on November 4, 2021. Before that, he had visited J&K in April 2019.

PM to inaugurate projects worth Rs 20,000 Crore during visit: