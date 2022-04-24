New Delhi: A multi-tier security setup has been put in place ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. PM Modi is scheduled to visit Palli village, in Samba district from where will address panchayats across the country on ‘Panchayati Raj Diwas’ which is celebrated every year on April 24. He is also scheduled to address a gathering there. An alert has been sounded along the border and a high degree of vigilance is being maintained at vital installations in Jammu and Kashmir in view of the visit, officials were quoted as saying on Friday.Also Read - PM Modi To Hand Over Svamitva Cards To Beneficiaries In J-K: What is Svamitva Scheme And How to Benefit From Property Cards | Explained
Notably, this is Modi's first major visit to J&K since August 5, 2019, when the Centre removed J&K's special status under Article 370 and split the state into two UTs. Modi had briefly visited J&K to celebrate Diwali with the armed forces in the Nowshera district on November 4, 2021. Before that, he had visited J&K in April 2019.
PM to inaugurate projects worth Rs 20,000 Crore during visit:
PM to inaugurate projects worth Rs 20,000 Crore during visit:
- PM will inaugurate and lay foundation stone of development projects worth over Rs 20,000 crore in Jammu and Kashmir, including the opening of the Banihal-Qazigund road tunnel to establish all-weather connectivity between the two regions of the union territory.
- Modi will inaugurate the Banihal-Qazigund road tunnel, built at a cost of over Rs 3,100 crore. The 8.45-km-long tunnel will reduce the road distance between Banihal and Qazigund by 16 km, and reduce journey time by around one and a half hours.
- He will also lay the foundation stone of three road packages of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, being built at a cost of over Rs. 7,500 crore.
- Among other projects, Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ratle and Kwar hydroelectric projects, a 850 MW facility to be constructed on Chenab river in Kishtwar at a cost of around Rs 5,300 crore, and 540 MW Kwar hydroelectric project to be build in on the same river at a cost of over Rs 4,500 crore.
- Modi will also inaugurate a 500 KW solar power plant at Palli, which will make it the country’s first panchayat to become carbon neutral, the PMO said.