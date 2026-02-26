Home

PM Modi creates digital history, becomes first world leader to surpass 100 million instagram followers

PM Modi is now the first world leader to have 100 million followers on Instagram. This record shows that he is more popular on social media than any other world leader.

PM Modi Shatters Global Record, Becomes First World Leader to Surpass 100 Million Followers on Instagram

PM Modi has done it again. With over 100 million followers on Instagram, he continues to break his own internet record as he became the first world leader to cross 100 million followers on Instagram. It took him till 26 February 2026 to reach this remarkable feat, displaying his growing popularity on the platform.

PM Modi’s Instagram journey so far

PM Modi became an Instagram user in 2014 when he first assumed office. The PMO verified Instagram account of PM Modi was officially made in June of the same year. A timeline of 12 years shows his growth from a rookie politician to one of the most followed global leaders on Instagram.

PM Modi’s Instagram profile is filled with photographs and videos from his Official trips, events, greetings, speeches and much more. This outreach translates into connectivity with people across the world who follow his work regularly. PM Modi’s Instagram posts have high engagement rates when it comes to likes and comments.

PM Modi has crossed more than what leaders of other countries have

The numbers speak for themselves. Here are how few other world leaders follow:

Donald Trump, US President – 43.2 Million

Prabowo Subianto, Indonesian President – 15 Million

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Brazilian President – 14.4 Million

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish President – 11.6 Million

Javier Milei, Argentinian President – 6.4 Million

PM Modi has more followers than all these leaders combined! Yes, you read that right. While the total followers of these world leaders add up to 91 million, PM Modi has surpassed that with a whopping 100 Million followers.

PM Modi Leads the charts in India too

When we look at the leaders in India, the Prime Minister leads with a massive following.

Yogi Adityanath, CM of Uttar Pradesh follows with -16.1 Million

Rahul Gandhi has -12.6 Million

It isn’t just world leaders that PM Modi is leaving behind, Indian politicians follow in his footsteps when it comes to his enormous amount of online following.

Celebrate 100 Million: Here’s why this milestone matters!

Social media has changed the way we look at politics. There is no doubt that the recent years have amplified the impact of social media on politics. By crossing 100 million on Instagram, PM Modi has not only created a new record for himself but has taken India’s digital presence to a whole other level.

