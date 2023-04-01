Home

PM Modi Flags Off Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express| Watch Video Here

Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express Train Latest Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off the Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express train at Rani Kamalapati station.

PM Narendra Modi flags off Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train in Madhya Pradesh capital.(Photo Credit:ANI)

Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express Train Latest Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off the Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express train at Rani Kamalapati station. The Vande Bharat Express train between Bhopal and the national capital will cover 708 km distance in 7.45 hours. Equipped with world-class passenger amenities, it will provide the fastest mode of train connectivity between the state capital Bhopal to New Delhi.

It can achieve high speeds due to faster accelerations and deceleration and will reduce journey time by 25 to 45 per cent. It would be the 11th Vande Bharat Express since the first semi-high-speed train was launched on February 15, 2019, from New Delhi to Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of PM Modi. The Prime Minister will also take part in the Combined Commanders’ Conference of the three forces on the same day.

Watch Video: PM Modi Flags Off Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi flags off Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat train at Rani Kamlapati railway station Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also present pic.twitter.com/Aclm3FEy0i — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2023

At present, as many as 10 Vande Bharat trains are operating in the country connecting 108 districts and 17 states. According to an official in the Bhopal Railway division, the Vande Bharat train has a intelligent breaking system which enables better acceleration and deceleration. All the couches are equiped with automatic doors, GPS based audio-visual passenger information system, hotspot WiFi for entertaining purpose and very comfortable seating, reported news agency IANS. The executive class has also rotating chairs with a pantry facility in each coach for making the journey easier for the passengers.

(With Inputs From Agencies)

