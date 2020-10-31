New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a seaplane service between the Statue of Unity near Kevadia in Gujarat’s Narmada district and Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad. Also Read - Pak Accepting Truth About Pulwama Attack Exposes Real Face of Those Who Questioned It: PM Modi

PM Modi inaugurated the service by boarding the twin- engine plane from pond-3 close to Sardar Sarovar Dam near Kevadia.

Before boarding the 19-seater plane plane, PM Modi spent some time at the water aerodrome and took details about the service.

Around 40 minutes later, the seaplane carrying PM Modi landed on the waters of Sabarmati Riverfront after covering a distance of around 200 kms.

Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi arrives at Sabarmati riverfront on the first seaplane flight from Kevadia https://t.co/xxPDIJRYQz pic.twitter.com/CPC1ime8gq — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2020

(With PTI inputs)