PM Modi Flags Off Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra In Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan And Mizoram

PM Modi Flags Off Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra In Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan And Mizoram (Image: ANI Video Grab)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra on Saturday in five states. The yatra aims to highlight the government’s achievements in the last eight years and its vision for the future. The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, a vibrant caravan of hope, is bringing the promise of empowerment and a brighter future to the doorsteps of all Indians.

PM Modi says, “…Our street vendors and hawkers had become hopeless. They had accepted that they had to live like this only, they thought nothing was going to change. No one was there to ask them anything. Our government connected them with the banking system. They are getting easier loans from banks under the PM SVANidhi scheme… More than 50 lakh such people have been benefitted from it. During this yatra, 1.25 lakh people have applied for the scheme. More than 75% of the beneficiaries of the PM SVANidhi scheme are Dalit, backwards and tribal. And in that too, 45% are women…”

Watch:

#WATCH | After flagging off the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in 5 states, PM Modi says, “…Our street vendors and hawkers had become hopeless. They had accepted that they had to live like this only, they thought nothing was going to change. No one was there to ask them anything.… pic.twitter.com/vORmoJPD1y — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2023

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Flagged off

Flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 15 from Khunti, Jharkhand, the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra aims to create awareness among citizens about various welfare schemes and seek their participation in the spirit of “Jan Bhagidari” to ensure 100% saturation of schemes. It is the largest-ever outreach initiative of the Government of India and will cover 2.60 lakh Gram Panchayats and 4000+ urban local bodies across the nation by January 25, 2024.

Later today, the Prime Minister will interact with beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra who have benefited from government schemes. This will be the third such interaction during this yatra. The Prime Minister will also flag off the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram.

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Reaches More Than 2.50 Crore Citizens

In a short span of just one month, the Yatra has reached more than 2.50 Crore citizens across 68,000 Gram Panchayats (GPs) in the country. Further, nearly 2 Crore individuals have taken Viksit Bharat Sankalp and over 2 Crore beneficiaries of Central Government Schemes have shared their experiences under ‘Meri Kahani Meri Zubani’ initiative.

The Viksit Bharat SankalpYatra is not only a promise, but a journey paved with tangible improvements

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, a nationwide initiative to inform and empower citizens about government schemes, was held at Jib B Gram Panchayat of Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Thursday.

Sanjeev Verma, Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department, graced the event, which was attended by a large number of people.

Sanjeev Verma, Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department, highlighted the transformative effect of the initiative in the report carried by news agency ANI. He noted that it has not only fostered trust among the people but also created a platform for them to learn about government schemes and voice their concerns.

“The biggest change that has come from this is that trust has developed among the people, they’re learning about the schemes and also putting forward the issues they’re facing,” Verma said.

As part of the nationwide initiative, the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra aims to promote the vision of a developed and empowered India. MoS Bhoumik inaugurated the event in the Gomati district.

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being undertaken across the country to attain the saturation of flagship schemes of the government by ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier on Saturday, December 9, interacted with VBSY beneficiaries from across the country via video conferencing. More than two thousand VBSY vans and thousands of Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) and Common Service Centres (CSCs) from across the country were connected during the programme.

(With inputs from agencies)

