New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen dressed in dhoti-kurta, the traditional Bengali attire, as he inaugurated the Durga Puja festivities across the country virtually on Thursday, (Shashthi) the sixth day of 'Devi Paksh' fortnightly of the Bengali almanac and the first big day of the celebrations.

Interestingly, his look for the day was curated by Union Minister Babul Supriyo who shared the platform alongside while PM Modi delivered the 'Puja Ki Baat' speech to the nation.

"PM Modi was keen on sporting traditional Bengali attire on the Durga puja inauguration. Hence, his measurements were shared by his office and I had shortlisted the outfit," Supriyo said.

“Also I was intrigued by PM’s choice of face mask, so that was also shortlisted by me,” he added.

“On his opening address, he spoke in Bangla and I had helped him with the pronunciation,” the BJP leader in West Bengal added.

On being questioned about BJP’s choice of holding celebrations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, “Durga puja does not belong to any political party. Earlier CPM, Congress and now TMC’s ministers celebrated the Durga puja in a big way. Now we have also celebrated it.”