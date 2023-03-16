Home

PM Modi For Nobel Peace Prize? Nobel Committee Member Calls Reports Fake

Toje, while praising PM Modi for his efforts to reduce the Russia-Ukraine war from escalating, said, "Prime Minister Modi has intervened on a positive note in the Ukraine crisis, warning Russia against using nuclear weapons."

PM Modi is the biggest contender for Nobel Peace Prize: Nobel committee member (File Photo)

Nobel Peace Prize: After several media reports saying Norway-based Nobel Prize Committee member Asle Toje has backed PM Modi as one of the top contenders for the Nobel Peace Prize surfaced, Toje, while speaking to ANI, called these reports fake. “A fake news tweet was sent out and I think we should treat it as fake news. It’s fake. Let’s not discuss it, give it energy or oxygen. I categorically deny that I said anything resembling what was in that tweet,” he said while talking to the news agency ANI.

Clarifying a viral tweet claiming PM Modi was a Nobel peace prize contender, Toje said that the tweet was fake. “I am the deputy leader of the Nobel committee. A fake news tweet was sent out. We should treat it as all fake news. It’s fake. Let’s not discuss it. Let’s not give it any energy or oxygen. I categorically deny that I said anything resembling what was in that tweet.”

Here’s What Asle Toje Said On Nobel Peace Prize Controversy

Why has @ANI not tweeted this statement by Asle Toje? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/C3c6pUBdeI — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) March 16, 2023

PM Modi’s ‘Today’s era is not an era of war’ remark is a powerful message for the world: Asle Toje

Toje, while praising PM Modi for his efforts to reduce the Russia-Ukraine war from escalating, said, “Prime Minister Modi has intervened on a positive note in the Ukraine crisis, warning Russia against using nuclear weapons.” Toje referred to Modi’s remark while addressing the Ukraine crisis where he famously said that “today’s era is not an era of war”.

“I think any responsible leader in the world would like to give this message. And it is all the more important when it comes from a powerful country like India,” Asle Toje said. He further added that Mr Modi is one of the eldest statesmen across the globe and has served as Prime Minister of India for many years now and that has earned him a lot of respect worldwide.

Toje also praised India’s growth over the years from being a developing economy to being ‘one of the primary economies in this world’.

“India is taken more seriously. When India speaks, it tends to speak with a friendly voice and without threats,” he said.

So, to conclude, Toje did praise the leadership of PM Modi but there was no mention of the Nobel Peace Prize.

