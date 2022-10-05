Amit Shah in Jammu and Kashmir: Union Home Minister Amit Shah stopped his speech during his rally in Baramulla on Wednesday. The reason was Azaan. The Home Minister, addressing a rally in Baramulla, said that the Gupkar model has stones, closed colleges, and guns for the youth. The Modi model has IIMs, IITs, AIIMS, and NEET for the youth. Youth need education, not stones, reported Dainik Bhaskar. Shah has reached Jammu and Kashmir on a three-day visit. Wednesday is the last day of his tour.Also Read - Mawlynnong: Exploring The Hidden Gem Of Meghalaya And Asia's Cleanest Village 'Mawlynnong' - Watch Video

5 big takeaways from Amit Shah’s Baramulla rally

1. We are advised to talk to Pakistan, we will talk to Kashmiris

Amit Shah said, “We want to make Jammu and Kashmir the most peaceful place in the country. Some people are saying that we should talk to Pakistan. Why should we talk to Pakistan? We will not talk. We will talk to the people of Baramulla. We will talk to the people of Kashmir. The Narendra Modi government will not tolerate terrorism. We will eliminate it.” Also Read - ITBP Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Register For 23 Posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in From Oct 13. Deets Inside

2. From Terrorist Hotspot to Tourist Hotspot

Amit Shah also spoke on tourism. He said, “Earlier it was a terrorist hotspot, today it is a tourist hotspot. Earlier, 6 lakh tourists used to come here every year. Till October, 22 lakh tourists have come. This has given employment to many youths. Also Read - Himachal Withdraws Character Certificate Rule For Journalists Covering PM Modi's Visit. Here Is Why

3. Democracy gets stronger when people welcome change

Amit Shah said, “After the abrogation of Article 370, people in Jammu and Kashmir got the benefits of various government schemes. Democracy strengthens when people welcome the change. A record 50 lakh tourists visited Jammu and 22 lakh tourists visited Kashmir in recent months. The youth of Jammu and Kashmir will be greatly benefited from tourism.”

4. PM Narendra Modi gave computers and jobs to those who had stones in their hands

The Home Minister said that PM Modi gave computers and jobs to those youths who had stones in their hands. Earlier there used to be incidents of stone pelting, have you seen any such incidents now? Now there is no such incident. We have to understand the change that has happened now. We have identified those in the administration who were supporting terrorism and uprooted them.

5. PM Modi took Democracy from village to village in Jammu and Kashmir

Amit Shah said, “Earlier Jamhooriyat in Kashmir was defined by three families, 87 MLAs, and 6 MPs. The Prime Minister has done the work of taking Jamhooriyat to the land, to the villages in Jammu and Kashmir. As soon as the work of preparing the voter list is completed. Elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir with complete transparency.”

A day earlier, a big announcement was made for the Pahari community

Amit Shah was in Rajouri on Tuesday. During this, he assured reservation to Pahari, Gujjar, and Bakarwal sections. He said that its work has started and these communities will avail reservation soon. The Home Minister had reached Jammu and Kashmir on Monday evening on a three-day visit. This is Amit Shah’s first visit to Jammu after the abrogation of Article 370, whereas he has visited Kashmir once before.