‘PM Modi gave her jeevandaan’: Mother of 15-year-old girl who abused PM during protest thanks him for choosing forgiveness over retaliation

Prime Minister Modi said it pained him that not only he but also his late mother had been subjected to "filthy abuses" at the Jantar Mantar protest.

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New Delhi: The mother of the girl who came under fire after a video of her allegedly making abusive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi went viral has expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for choosing to forgive her daughter. She said PM Modi’s decision had given her daughter a “new life” and an opportunity to move forward. Speaking to news agency PTI, the girl’s mother said she was thankful to the Prime Minister “with folded hands” for showing compassion instead of taking punitive action. Calling it a second chance, she said the family was deeply grateful for the gesture and hoped her daughter would learn from the incident and rebuild her life.

What did the girl’s mother say about PM Modi?

She stated, “PM Modi has shown his greatness by forgiving the child who used such filthy and obscene words. Today is her birthday, and PM Modi has given her the greatest gift: jeevandaan (the gift of life). Today, this girl has been reborn.” The apology video came after a Zero FIR was lodged against the girl in Noida.

Who is the 15-year-old girl who sparked the controversy?

The girl, who purportedly appeared in a viral clip, abused Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Later, she issued an apology video on social media on Saturday, saying she had been “influenced” and that this was her “first and last mistake”. The girl, who said she is 15, said the viral video was not posted by her and she was “extremely embarrassed and ashamed.” Meanwhile,

The apology video came after a Zero FIR was lodged against her in Noida. The video of the girl is being widely circulated on social media. India.com has not independently verified its authenticity or the statements made in the clip.

What happened during the protest that led to the viral controversy?

The apology video has sparked further attention after the girl claimed she is only 15 years old, despite the FIR reportedly listing her age as 25. In the viral clip, the girl can be heard saying, “Logon ki influence mein aake ki tum log bhi bolo, tum log bhi bolo, sab bolo, sab bolo karke maine bahut cheezen boli. Main abhi matra 15 saal hi hoon. Maine jo kara, maafi ke layak nahi hai. Maine bahut gandi cheezen boli hain, but yeh meri pehli aur aakhri galti hogi. Iske baad main aisa kuch nahi karungi aur nahi maine woh cheezen post ki thi. (They kept telling me, ‘You should speak too, everyone should speak.’ Because of that, I ended up saying many things. I am only 15 years old. What I did is not worthy of forgiveness. I said many inappropriate things. But this will be my first and last mistake. I will never do anything like this again, and I did not post those things myself.)”

Station House Officer of Expressway police station, Noida, Amit Khatri, on Saturday said the girl currently lives with her family in Faridabad. “The case was registered as a Zero FIR at the Expressway police station and has been transferred to Parliament Street police station in New Delhi. Further action will be taken by the Delhi Police,” he told PTI.

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The officer on Friday said Delhi Police will first examine the contents of the Zero FIR registered in Noida on July 29 before taking further action. The FIR was transferred to Delhi on Friday as the alleged offence took place in the national capital.

Earlier, Delhi Police registered an FIR at the Special Cell Police Station over the circulation of the content, issued notices to social media platform X seeking its removal, and sought preservation of relevant electronic records as part of the investigation.

A Zero FIR had been registered on July 30 on the complaint of a Ghaziabad resident, alleging that the girl, earlier identified in the complaint as a resident of Sector 168 in Noida, used abusive and objectionable language against the prime minister during a protest at Jantar Mantar on July 23.

The case was registered under Sections 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 353(1) (statements conducing to public mischief) and 356(1) (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita before being transferred to the Delhi Police for investigation, as the alleged incident occurred within its jurisdiction.

(With PTI Inputs)