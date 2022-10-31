Morbi Bridge Collapse: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing an event in Kevadiya in Gujarat got emotional as he talked about the Morbi bridge collapse which killed over 140 people. The PM in his address paused while talking about the incident and then continued in his broken voice saying that he has never experienced such pain in his life.Also Read - Video Captures Moments Before Morbi Bridge Collapse That Left Over 140 Dead | WATCH

PM Modi who is in Kevadiya, Gujarat, said, "I am in Ekta Nagar but my mind is with the victims of Morbi. Rarely in my life, would I have experienced such pain. On one hand, there is a pain-riddled heart and on the other hand, there is the path to duty," adding, "I express my condolences to families of those who lost their lives in the accident. In this hour of grief, Govt is with the bereaved families in every manner. Gujarat Govt is carrying out relief & rescue ops since yesterday. Centre too is extending all help to the state government."

Watch: PM Modi Gets Emotional As He Talks About Bridge Collapse

"Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel reached Morbi last night. He has been holding the command of search & rescue ops since yesterday. State Govt has constituted a committee to investigate this incident. I assure the people of the country that there will be no laxity in rescue and relief operations," PM added.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat police have filed an FIR stating that Morbi Cable bridge on the Machhu river collapsed because of lapses in repair work, maintenance and mismanagement or any other technical reasons. In the FIR, the police have not identified any accused, but have lodged a complaint against the hanging bridge repair agency, its management, and any one whose name is disclosed during the course of investigation.