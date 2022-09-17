New Delhi: More than 1,200 items gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by people from different walks of life including sportspersons and politicians are set to be auctioned from September 17, and the proceeds will go to the Namami Gange Mission. The auction will be conducted through govt web portal and will conclude on October 2. Adwaita Gadanayak, the Director General of National Gallery of Modern Art, where the gifts are displayed, said a wide range of gifts including those presented by a common man and as well by various dignitaries, representing India’s rich culture and heritage, are to be auctioned.Also Read - PM Modi Birthday Celebrations LIVE: Flight Carrying 8 Cheetahs From Namibia Lands In Gwalior

PM MODI’S GIFT AUCTION IMPORTANT DETAILS

The auction will be done online. It will start on September 17 and conclude on October 2.

The auction will be conducted through the web portal pmmementos.gov.in.

The base price of the gifts ranges from Rs 100 to Rs 10 lakh.

This will be the fourth edition of the e-auction of gifts received by PM Modi.

The proceeds will go to the Namami Gange Mission.

There is a special collection of sport items such as T-shirts, boxing gloves, javelin and racquets signed by medal-winning players.

PM MODI’S GIFT AUCTION LIST

Statue of Rani Kamlapati gifted by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan A Hanuman idol and a sun painting gifted by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath A trishul gifted by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. Statue of goddess Mahalaxmi, situated at Kolhapur, gifted by NCP leader Ajit Pawar Wall hanging of Lord Venkateshwara gifted by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. Special collection of sport items such as T-shirts, boxing gloves, javelin and racquets signed by medal-winning players. The gifts also include exquisite paintings, sculptures, handicrafts and folk artefacts. Several of these are items customarily offered as gifts, such as traditional angavastras, shawls, head gears, ceremonial swords and so on. Replicas and models of the upcoming Shri Ram Mandir at Ayodhya and the Kashi-Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi

This will be the fourth edition of the e-auction of gifts received by PM Modi.

EXPENSIVE ITEMS ON AUCTIONS

The most expensive item on sale is a T-shirt autographed by Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Gold medallist Manish Narwal. The base price of the same is Rs. 10,00,000. Manish Narwal, who won the mixed 50m pistol SH1 final gold medal, delivered the T-shirt. The Indian national flag and the logo of the Paralympic Committee of India are displayed on the white and blue jersey.

Other expensive items include an autographed T-Shirt presented by the wrestling team for the CommonWealth Games 2022, a badminton bag autographed by winners of the Thomas Cup Championship 2022, a badminton racket autographed by Thomas Cup Championship 2022 Gold medallist K. Srikanth and a black marble sculpture of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose (gifted by sculptor Arun Yogiraj). The base price for all these items is at Rs. 5,00,000.

The least expensive piece is a miniature image of Lord Ganesha standing beneath a gold-bedecked canopy while donning a yajnopavita and wearing necklaces. The base price of the same is ₹100.

In 2021, a javelin used by Neeraj Chopra at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games was auctioned for Rs. 1.5 crore. Neeraj Chopra used the javelin to win the gold medal in the javelin throw event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Neeraj Chopra earlier gifted Prime Minister Narendra Modi the autographed javelin.