Home

News

PM Modi’s Goa Visit Today; Check Traffic Advisory Issued And List Of What’s Open, What’s Closed

PM Modi’s Goa Visit Today; Check Traffic Advisory Issued And List Of What’s Open, What’s Closed

PM Modi will be in Goa today for the inauguration of various projects. Ahead of his visit, take a look at the traffic restrictions imposed in Goa and list of what's open what's closed...

PM Modi Goa Visit (Representative Image)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Goa today, for the inauguration of multiple projects and also for his participation in the Viksit Bharat Vikit Goa 2047 Programme. PM Modi will be inaugurating the ONGC Sea Survival Centre, the India Energy Week 2024 and the permanent campus of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Goa. The Prime Minister will also be participating in the Viksit Bharat Viksit Goa 2047 Programme where the foundation stone of developmental projects worth Rs 1,330 Crore will be laid among inauguration of several other projects. The Prime Minister is scheduled to begin his first event in Goa at 10:45 PM; ahead of his visit, take a look at the traffic advisory issued for the people of Goa and the list of what’s open and what’s closed in Goa today, on February 6…

Trending Now

Goa Traffic Advisory For February 6, 2024

As mentioned in the local newspaper Herald Goa, the traffic flow in Goa will be affected on the mentioned roads on February 6, during the India Energy Week 2024 from 6:00 AM to 7:00 PM…

You may like to read

NH-66 from Church Junction Navelim till Balli Junction MDR-41 Chinchinim Junction to ONGC Betul MDR-46 from Balli Junction to ONGC Betul MDR-45 from Cavelossim to ONGC via the Assolna Bridge MDR-43 from Mobor-Orlim towards Assolna-Chinchinim.

The movement of heavy vehicles will also be restricted on the following routes..

From the Pollem Check Post in Canacona towards Margao SideNH-66 From the Ponda-Bom towards Margao SH-5/NH-748 Movement towards Margao Side NH-66 from Cortalim

During the VVIP Meeting at the KTC Bus Stand in Fatorda, traffic flow will be affected on the following roads from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM..

NH-566 from INS Hansa-Birla Cross-Birla Cross Junction-KTC Margao Keserval Motel-NH-66-Seraulim Junction on the western bypass Wholesale fish market in Seraulim-old market circle Old Market Circle-Dambab Circle-Fatorda Four Road Junction-Arlem Junction Ambaji Junction-Padre Pedru Ferrao Road-Fatorda Four Road Junction-Old Market NH-66 Margao City-Old Market Canara ATM-Murida Agalli Road-Four Road Junction Fatorda Road behind KTC-Joggers Park

Alternative routes have also been assigned by the Goa Traffic Police so that no resident faces any kind of inconvenience.

PM Modi’s Goa Visit: What’s Open

For Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Goa Visit, certain shops and institutions have been closed. Before knowing about what’s closed, take a look at what’s open in Goa today, despite PM Modi’s visit in the city..

Schools will remain open today and will function according to their normal timings, Medical services will also remain open today. All malls will remain open, how they usually are. Restaurants and hotels will also be operational today. All kinds of emergency services will remain available for the general public.

PM Modi’s Goa Visit: What’s Closed

Now, let us take a look at the what all will remain closed in Goa today, ahead of PM Modi’s visit to the state…

Colleges To Close By Noon: As PM Modi’s public meeting will take place at the Margao Bus Stand of KTC, the Directorate of Higher Education has issued a circular to close all colleges by noon and that the students will also be attending the PM’s meeting. All markets including the fish markets which are owned by the South Goa Planning and Development Authority (SGPDA) will remain shut today. Shops and gaddas in the vicinity of the KTC Bus Stand in Margao have been closed. Chicken and fruits-vegetables vendors will also remain shut for today.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.