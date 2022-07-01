New Delhi: On Friday, India is observing National Doctors’ Day to recognise and acknowledge their benevolent services and express gratitude to all those who have selflessly helped us in times of need. The relevance of National Doctors’ Day, which is observed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), has increased in light of the Covid-19 pandemic’s realisation of the value of healthcare personnel. Doctors are regarded as the most essential public servants because they use their understanding of the human body to save lives and treat many patients who have long-term physical or mental disabilities.Also Read - National Doctors' Day: Amul Pays Tribute to Healthcare Workers With Cute Doodle. See Post

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday too greeted doctors on Doctors’ Day and acknowledged their key role in saving lives and making the planet healthier. “Doctors Day greetings to all hardworking doctors who play a key role in saving lives and making our planet healthier,” he said in a tweet. Prime Minister Modi also shared a small video acknowledging their significant role.

Watch the video here:

Doctors Day greetings to all hardworking doctors who play a key role in saving lives and making our planet healthier. pic.twitter.com/5yFw2nNofV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2022

Why is Doctor’s day celebrated today?

On July 1, 1991, the IMA held the first National Doctors’ Day celebration in honour of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy on his birthday. Dr. Roy, a physician, was the second chief minister of West Bengal. He was an independence fighter, social worker, and educationist who was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1961. The event honours the dedication of medical professionals worldwide who regularly work day and night to safeguard patients’ wellbeing.

The purpose of the holiday is to honour the perseverance of medical professionals around. In his honour, the IMA established the B.C. Roy National Award to honour outstanding professionals in the industry.

(Written by Vidushi Agarwal/With inputs from IANS)