PM Modi’s Gujarat gift: Cabinet approves Rs 122360000000 Ahmedabad- GIFT City region metro project; check route details

The PM Modi led cabinet has approved the extension of the existing GMRC's North-South corridor Ahmedabad Metro from GIFT City to Shahpur locality in Ahmedabad. Scroll down to know more.

Ahmedabad- GIFT City region Metro connectivity update: In a big infrastructure development for the nation and eastern India, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the extension of the existing North-South corridor of the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Limited’s (GMRC) Ahmedabad Metro from GIFT City to Shahpur locality in Ahmedabad in its recent meeting on Tuesday. Here are all the details you need to know about the Ahmedabad- GIFT City region Metro connectivity update and also why the Gujarat Metro Rail project important for commuters in the region for direct employment opportunities and faster commute.

What’s the update on Metro connectivity between Ahmedabad and GIFT City region?

In the recent cabinet meeting, Cabinet gave approval to Rs 1,067 crore to boost Metro connectivity between Ahmedabad and GIFT City region.

Who is behind the metro connectivity between Ahmedabad and GIFT City region?

As per a report carried by IANS which quoted the government communique, the project with about 3.33 kms long and three elevated stations is scheduled to be completed in approximately four years. According to a Cabinet communique, the project will be implemented by GMRC, a 50:50 joint venture between the Centre and the Gujarat government.

How is Gujarat Metro Rail project important for commuters?

The extended corridor of the Gujarat Metro Rail project is important for commuters as is expected to benefit approximately 23,702 passengers in 2029 and approximately 58,059 passengers in 2041. Moreover, the extension is also important as it will also be beneficial to the daily commuters travelling between Ahmedabad and the GIFT region.

Good news for 58,059 passengers

“The estimated cost of the project is Rs 1,067.35 crore. This extended corridor is expected to benefit approximately 23,702 passengers in 2029 and approximately 58,059 passengers in 2041,” the communique stated.

Most importantly, it can be said that Gujarat Metro Rail project will cater for the travel needs related to business, employment and education of the people living in the region.

“This project will generate a significant number of direct employment opportunities, equivalent to the number mentioned above. Additionally, other activities will generate indirect employment for even more people,” according to the Cabinet communique.

Check Gujarat Metro Rail project extension route details

The 68.28-km-long Ahmedabad Metro Phase-I project– APMC to Motera Stadium (North-South Corridor) and Thaltej Gam to Vastral Gam (East-West Corridor).

Phase-II (Motera Stadium to Mahatma Mandir; GNLU to GIFT City), with a total of 53 stations, have been successfully made operational since September 2022 (Phase-I) and January 2026 (Phase-II).

