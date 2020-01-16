New Delhi: Ahead of the Delhi Assembly Election, Union home minister Amit Shah trained his guns against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal by saying that Kejriwal has refused to take action against those who are raising anti-India slogans.

“Those who shouted anti-India slogans at JNU a few years ago were sent to jail by Narendra Modi but Kejriwal has refused to initiate prosecution,” the minister said addressing a rally in Bihar.

Slamming the opposition parties for objecting to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, he said, “I want to ask Lalu and Mamata didi what wrong have the Matuas and the Namasudras done to them that they are opposing the grant of citizenship to these people.”

“Opposition parties engineered anti-CAA riots, a reason why BJP took upon itself to hold rallies across the country to apprise people about their nefarious designs,” Shah said. CAA intends to help those who came to India after their womenfolk were raped in front of their eyes, their properties snatched away and their places of worship desecrated, Amit Shah said.

Talking about Bihar elections and BJP-JD(U) alliance, the Union home minister said, “I want to end all rumours by declaring here in the open, the next assembly elections in Bihar will be fought under the leadership of Nitish Kumar.”