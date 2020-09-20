New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the passing of contentious farm bill 2020 in Parliament. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi called it a “watershed moment in the history of Indian agriculture” while asserting that the bills will liberate farmers from adversities. Also Read - TMC MP Derek O'Brien Reaches RS Chair, Tries to Tear Rule Book in Protest Over 'Anti-Farmer' Farm Bills | WATCH

"A watershed moment in the history of Indian agriculture. Congratulations to our hardworking farmers on the passage of key bills in Parliament, which will ensure a complete transformation of the agriculture sector as well as empower crores of farmers," PM Modi said.

"For decades, Indian farmer was bound by various constraints & bullied by middlemen. The bills passed by Parliament liberate farmers from such adversities. These bills will add impetus to the efforts to double the income of farmers and ensure greater prosperity for them," he added.

Notably, the opposition has alleged that the bills will destroy the Minimum Support System (MSP). In light of the criticism, Modi assured, “System of MSP will remain, government procurement will continue.”

“I said it earlier and I say it once again. System of MSP will remain. Government procurement will continue. We are here to serve our farmers. We will do everything possible to support them and ensure a better life for their coming generations,” the Prime Minister asserted.

The Upper House gave the nod to The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, even as opposition MPs continued to shout slogans during their passage. Some lawmakers even staged a walkout in protest.

Notably, thousands of farmers in Punjab, Haryana and several other states have been protesting since the government introduced these Bills in the Lok Sabha on September 14, the opening day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The Bills seek to replace the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020 promulgated on June 5.