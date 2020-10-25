New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party Uttar Pradesh Chief Swatantra Dev Singh has incited a controversy for his remark that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided when the country would be at war with Pakistan and China. The bizarre remarks also come at a time when tensions between India and China are at all-time high due to the ongoing border dispute in Ladakh. Also Read - Rajnath Singh Performs 'Shastra Puja' in Darjeeling, Pays Tribute to Soldiers at China Border

Like the decisions on Ram Mandir and Article 370, PM Modi has decided when there would be war with Pakistan and China, the UP BJP Chief was heard saying in a video clip on social media. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh: Teen Girl Thrown Off Terrace After Objecting Harassment; 3 Men Arrested

“Sambandhit tithi tai hai,” he said in Hindi, claiming that a decision has been taken on the date. Singh was speaking at an event at the home of BJP MLA Sanjay Yadav, who released the video. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Latest News: Lucknow Banks, Civic Bodies to Remain Open on Dussehra | Here's Why

In his address, Singh compared Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party workers with terrorists.

When asked about the remarks, local MP Ravindra Kushwaha said the the UP BJP president made them to boost the morale of party workers.

Swatantra Dev Singh’s reported remarks stand in contrast to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s reiteration of ending the border dispute with peace. On Sunday, Rajnath Singh said that India wanted an end to the border tension with China while asserting that it will not allow even an inch of land to be taken away by anyone.

Meanwhile, Swatantra Dev Singh on Saturday made headline after he was seen showering flower petals on BJP MLA Surendra Singh who earlier this month backed the accused in the Ballia shootout incident. The video of the incident also went viral on social media.

The video showed the UP BJP Chief showering flower petals on Surendra Singh who was standing on a stage while the latter thanked him with folded hands.