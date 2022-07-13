Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Bihar for the occasion of centenary celebrations of the state assembly, gave a health advice to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Reportedly, the prime minister told Tejashwi – “wazan thoda kam karo” (lose some weight) at the ceremony where the two leaders had a brief conversation on health. The incident happened on Tuesday evening after Tejashwi gave a speech at the closing ceremony of the celebration.Also Read - Gaganyaan Launch In 2023; Indians Will Go On 'Spacewalk' For Seven Days | Details Inside

The Prime Minister also inquired about the health of his father and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is admitted to AIIMS in Delhi after suffering multiple fractures due to a fall.

While PM Modi, 71, practices yoga and occasionally shares videos of his yoga routine, Tejashwi, 32, used to be a professional cricketer before joining politics full-time with his father.

During the conversation, Tejashwi told the PM that his father is “now out of Critical Care Unit (CCU)”. To this, PM Modi said, “I have seen he is now able to sit in a chair too.” A photo of Lalu Yadav sitting on a chair in his hospital room was recently shared on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Tejashwi urged Prime Minister Modi to confer Bharat Ratna upon the late socialist leader and former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur.

Tejashwi, during his brief speech where he fumbled a bit, cited the contribution of Karpoori Thakur in the democratic system and social equality in the country.

He also urged PM Modi to consider setting up a “school of legislative studies” in Bihar, which boasts of being home to the “oldest republic in the world” at Vaishali.

(With inputs from agencies)