PM Modi In Shimla: In a heart-warming gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday stopped his car to accept a painting of his mother, Heeraben Modi, from a girl in Shimla. PM Modi arrived in Himachal Pradesh’s capital earlier today where he received a warm welcome as people showered flower petals on his cavalcade, which was on its way to Ridge Maidan.Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: 11th Installment to be Credited in Farmers' Accounts Today | A Step-by-Step Guide to Check Balance Here

Himachal Pradesh will go to polls later this year. At the rally in Ridge Maidan to mark the eighth anniversary of becoming prime minister, PM Modi said that after coming to power, his government pruned nine crore fake names from the list of beneficiaries of various schemes. Also Read - PM Modi Announces Rs 4,000 Per Month For Children; Know How To Avail Benefits Under PM CARES For Children

Watch Video

PM @narendramodi stopped his car to accept the painting from a girl in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/eHnUlS1GC4 — BJYM (@BJYM) May 31, 2022

Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: Step By Step Guide To Complete eKYC To Receive 11th Installment Here

Launching a scathing attack against the opposition parties, PM Modi said, “Before 2014, the government had considered corruption as an essential part of the system. Back then, instead of fighting corruption, the government had succumbed to it, then the country was watching that the money of the schemes is looted before reaching the needy.”

PM Modi further added that his government is working hard to make New India. “Vote bank politics has happened in our country for decades. The politics of creating your own vote bank has done a lot of damage to the country. We are working to build a new India, not a vote bank,” PM Modi said.

Addressing ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’ in Shimla. Watch. https://t.co/XEekMT4DYQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 31, 2022

“Be it Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana or scholarship or any other scheme, we have eradicated the scope of corruption through direct transfer of benefits.” “We have transferred over ₹22 lakh crore to the bank accounts of beneficiaries of various schemes through direct benefit transfer,” the prime minister added.