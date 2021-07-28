New Delhi: Slamming the government at the Centre on Wednesday over the Pegasus snooping row, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have “hit soul of India’s democracy by using Pegasus against India, its institutions”. While addressing the media after a meeting of 14 opposition parties, Gandhi further added that the Pegasus row “for us is an issue of nationalism, treason”. “This is not a matter of privacy. It is anti-national work.”Also Read - Breaking News LIVE Updates July 28, 2021: Pegasus is a Matter Related to Nationalism and Treason, Says Congress' Rahul Gandhi

The Congress leader also stated that the Opposition was united in demanding a discussion on the Pegasus snooping row in Parliament in the presence of the prime minister or the home minister. He even rejected the government's charges over the disruption of Parliament and said the Opposition was only fulfilling its responsibility.

The voice of Opposition was being suppressed in Parliament, he alleged. "We are only asking if the government bought Pegasus and snooped upon Indians. We are not disturbing Parliament, we are only fulfilling our responsibility," he said.

A total of 14 parties attended the meeting including Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Samajwadi Party (SP), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, National Conference, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Kerala Congress (M) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK).

The opposition parties have been forcing adjournments in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over their demands including repeal of three farm laws and probe into allegations of surveillance. They also have been giving adjournment motion notices. The two Houses have been witnessing protests from the opposition since the start of the monsoon session on July 19.