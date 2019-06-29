









Osaka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday began a bilateral meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Osaka, on the sidelines of ongoing G20 Summit. He is slated to hold many bilaterals and pull-asides with a host of world leaders including President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on the final day of the ongoing G20 summit in Japan’s Osaka on Saturday.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will also participate in the leaders’ side event on women empowerment.

In line with Summit’s central theme of “Human-Centred Future Society”, the topics under discussion during the third session on Saturday will be sustainable development, inclusiveness, and inequality. The fourth and final session of the summit will be held in the afternoon, where the topics under discussion will be Climate Change, Environment, and Energy.

In between the two sessions, PM Modi will hold three pull-asides with Prime Minister of Singapore Sebastian Pinera, Italian President Giuseppe Conte, Chile President Sebastian Pinera, as well as a bilateral meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The bilateral meeting comes as India and Turkey are facing a sanction threat by the United States over an S-400 missile deal with Moscow.

PM Modi will participate in the closing ceremony of the summit likely to be held at around 1:45 pm (local time).

Shortly before departing for New Delhi, Prime Minister Modi will host a final bilateral meet with Australian PM Scott Morrison.

(With inputs from ANI)